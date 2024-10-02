Dialogue over discord

Published : Oct 02, 2024 19:37 IST - 8 MINS READ

Dear reader,

“Our Peace

is the interlude of gunpowder

that binds two salutes*.

It waits for the spark.”

[from the poem “Peace” by eminent Malayalam poet Balachandran Chullikkad].

The 1999 Kargil War was the first military action between India and Pakistan that my generation witnessed while growing up. We were in our teens then, and the high-altitude conflict, fought mainly in mountainous terrain, became a spectacle on television. We had heard stories of the India-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971, but Kargil was shocking, even for people in remote Kerala, due to the intense debates it sparked in living rooms, schools, and public spaces.

As youngsters we naively wondered why India and Pakistan, technically siblings, couldn’t simply sit around a table to resolve their differences and, as the Vulcans would say, “live long and prosper”.

But we were told it wasn’t that simple. Teachers, parents, and some ex-military folks who passed time under the banyan tree in Kombodinjamakkal, my Kerala village, often quoted Chullikkad’s lines. Such was the pessimism surrounding Indo-Pak relations. Few believed things would improve soon; many feared that escalation was likely, with both nations sharing a history but divided in the present.

They were right. The borders heated up repeatedly. Reports of firing incidents, intrusions, insurgencies, and military actions were frequent. Decades later, little has changed. India and Pakistan, born from the same colonial crucible, have spent over seven decades locked in a cycle of mistrust, conflict, and missed opportunities. Today, as we stand at a crossroads, we must ask: can these two nuclear-armed neighbours continue on the path of mutual antagonism, or is there a better way forward?

The answer might require some history lessons.

The history of India-Pakistan relations is riddled with conflict, punctuated by brief intervals of hope. From the bloody Partition of 1947 to the wars of 1965 and 1971, from the Kargil conflict of 1999 to the tensions of the 21st century, the narrative has been one of strife and suspicion. Yet, amidst this discord, there have been glimpses of what could be. Moments when dialogue and diplomacy offered a tantalising vision of a peaceful, prosperous South Asia.

Any student of South Asian geopolitics would recognise that the old paradigms of hostility and zero-sum thinking are not just outdated, they’re dangerous. In an interconnected world facing global challenges, from climate change to economic instability, the need for regional cooperation has never been more pressing. India and Pakistan, as the two largest economies in South Asia, have the potential to be engines of growth and progress for the entire region. But this potential can only be realised if they choose to address their differences and forge a new path forward.

The human and economic toll of the India-Pakistan conflict is staggering. Decades of military buildup have diverted precious resources from development and social welfare. This reminds me of a conversation between India’s President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and a chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). When the intelligence head asked Kalam what he wanted him to do, the President said, “If we don’t have a war for another 10 years, we can lift so many millions above the poverty line. So, give me 10 years without war, please!”.

The Kashmir issue alone has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced countless others. The psychological impact of living under the constant threat of war has scarred generations on both sides of the border.

The cost extends beyond immediate human suffering. Lack of economic cooperation between India and Pakistan has stunted the growth of the entire region. South Asia remains one of the least economically integrated regions in the world, with intra-regional trade accounting for only 5 per cent of total trade, compared to 25 per cent in ASEAN. This economic isolation has kept millions trapped in poverty and underdevelopment.

Yet, amidst these challenges, there is reason for hope. A new generation is coming of age in both countries – one that has grown up in the era of globalisation and digital connectivity. These young Indians and Pakistanis increasingly see themselves as global citizens, more interested in economic opportunities and cultural exchange than in perpetuating old hatreds.

While social media-driven propaganda has exacerbated tensions for some, I believe in those who think beyond partisanship. The internet has allowed young people on both sides of the border to connect, share experiences, and realise their common aspirations. They’re discovering more similarities than the narratives of division would have them believe. Many are meeting in person abroad, in places where they study, work, and collaborate, such as the UK and the US.

From a shared love of cricket to a passion for Bollywood movies, from similar struggles with education and employment to a shared desire for peace and progress, the youth of India and Pakistan are finding common ground. I recall a heartening incident: after a tight-fought cricket match won by India, an Indian fan commented on social media, “Pakistan, this was our day. We are the best.” He then added, “If it’s any solace, your Coke Studio is the best!” This comment eased tensions, with several young Pakistanis appreciating it and the discussion turning to the beauty of the programme. There’s even a subreddit dedicated to the topic now.

This generational shift presents a unique opportunity. As these young people enter the workforce and shape their nations’ policies, they bring a more cosmopolitan worldview and a willingness to question old dogmas. They understand that in the 21st century, prosperity and security are achieved through cooperation and integration, not isolation and conflict.

While a World Bank study estimated that trade between the two countries could jump to $37 billion from its current $2 billion if artificial barriers were removed, the potential extends beyond trade figures. Cooperation in energy, water management, and climate change mitigation could transform millions of lives.

Consider joint research initiatives in power or agriculture, climate change challenges, or hunger and disease combating measures.

Cultural and educational exchanges or sports diplomacy, building on the shared passion for cricket, could create goodwill and people-to-people connections. Tourism, if barriers were lowered, could become a major source of revenue and cultural exchange.

Realising this potential for cooperation requires courage and vision from the leadership of both countries. It’s easy to play to nationalist sentiments and perpetuate narratives of victimhood and antagonism. It’s far more challenging to take the political risks necessary for peace.

Yet history shows such courage is possible. The European Union, born from the ashes of two World Wars, stands as a testament to the power of economic integration in fostering peace and prosperity. The Northern Ireland peace process, while not without challenges, demonstrates that even deeply entrenched conflicts can be resolved through dialogue and compromise.

In South Asia, too, there have been moments of hope. The 1999 Lahore Declaration, signed by Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nawaz Sharif, outlined a comprehensive framework for peace and cooperation. Though derailed by subsequent events, it remains a blueprint for what can be achieved through dialogue.

What’s needed now is for leaders on both sides to revive the spirit of such initiatives. This will require political courage and a willingness to take risks for peace. It means resisting the temptation to use foreign policy as a tool for domestic political gain. Most importantly, it requires a fundamental shift in mindset—from seeing the other side as an intractable enemy to viewing them as a potential partner in progress.

The alternative to cooperation is stark, and we need to look no further than West Asia. As I write this, the region is moving towards a full-scale war between Israel, Lebanon, and Iran, with Iran launching over 200 missiles into Israel yesterday, October 1. Decades of war, sectarian strife, and missed opportunities for peace have left much of the region mired in instability and underdevelopment. The human cost has been immense, with millions displaced and entire generations growing up knowing nothing but conflict.

India and Pakistan stand at a similar crossroads. They can choose a different path—one of dialogue, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

It is against this backdrop that Frontline has featured Indo-Pak relations as its cover this time, where we examine the still ongoing 2021 ceasefire, which offers a glimmer of hope, while also analysing issues such as the potential for greater cooperation among South Asian nations, and why India should play a more proactive role in the region. We also explore the Indus Waters Treaty and the ongoing debate surrounding it.

We’ve enlisted scholars like Vivek Katju, T.C.A. Raghavan, and Bashir Ali Abbas to provide in-depth analyses of these issues. This issue reaches you at a crucial time, as Kashmir prepares to elect a State government after a decade. We encourage you to read the essays and share your comments with us.

For Frontline,

Jinoy Jose P.

(*salute is a very powerful cylindrical firecracker.)

