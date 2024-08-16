Published : Aug 16, 2024 19:42 IST - 4 MINS READ

The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), a prominent network of women journalists in the country, on August 16 released a set of guidelines aimed at creating safer and more equitable newsrooms, highlighting persistent issues of toxicity and unfair practices in the country’s media industry.

A 22-year-old collective of women media professionals, NWMI developed the guidelines after nearly 20 weeks of discussions among its 800 members. The move comes in response to reports of at least three journalists allegedly dying due to health and stress-related reasons earlier this year.

“The open secret in the media industry in India today is that many newsrooms are toxic,” the NWMI said in its report. “Abusive and unacceptable behaviour is passed down from media owners and editors to seniors to juniors to interns and freelancers.”

The guidelines, released on Independence Day, cover a wide range of issues including work hours, salaries, leave policies, harassment, and discrimination. They call for adherence to legally sanctioned work hours, fair compensation, and transparent performance appraisal processes.

Also Read | How a women’s movement in the 1970s shaped India’s battle against inflation, gender inequality, and caste bias

“As media professionals we expect to be treated with respect and dignity by our colleagues and seniors,” the NWMI stated. “We expect our workplaces to demonstrate concern for our well-being by putting in place policies and processes that ensure that we have access to living wages, a safe and congenial work environment and a healthy work-life balance.”

Key recommendations: Limiting work to a maximum of 144 hours over four consecutive weeks, with at least one day off every week. Providing regular salaries commensurate with qualifications and experience. Offering a minimum of 30 days paid leave annually, including provisions for mental health and menstruation. Establishing independent, professional human resources management. Implementing training on bystander intervention against bullying and harassment. Setting up grievance redressal mechanisms and legally mandated Internal Committees to address sexual harassment. Sharing anonymised diversity data about staff. Providing safety training and legal aid for journalists facing risks in the field. Recognising freelancers’ rights to respectful, harassment-free work environments. Accepting the rights of unions and employee associations to operate legally.

The NWMI report details various forms of misconduct prevalent in Indian newsrooms, including public humiliation, abusive language, and discriminatory behaviour based on gender, caste, sexuality, and disability.

“Casteism continues to exist in many Indian newsrooms, as in the rest of society,” the report noted. It cited instances of journalists being asked to reveal their surnames, which often indicate caste, during job interviews.

The guidelines also address the challenges faced by women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and persons with disabilities in the media workplace. They call for policies to accommodate diverse needs and create more inclusive environments.

“LGBTQIA+ persons report that they are unable to be their authentic selves in most newsrooms because of the pervasive queerphobia and transphobia that go unchecked in media organisations,” the NWMI stated.

The network stressed the importance of professional human resources management, suggesting that many current practices in newsrooms would be considered unacceptable in other industries.

“In most other industries, within India as well as elsewhere in the world, such behaviour would be considered unprofessional and unacceptable; in many organisations it would attract disciplinary action,” the report said.

The guidelines also address the precarious nature of journalism in India, noting the weakening of journalists’ rights under new labour codes and the erosion of the Wage Board system.

“With the weakening of the rights of journalists under the new Labour Codes, the erosion of the Wage Board system, and the resultant lack of job security, journalism has become increasingly precarious,” the NWMI said.

The network called on media organisations to look inward and improve working conditions for their staff, arguing that this is essential for upholding the democratic role of the press.

“Even as journalists continue to question and investigate conditions of labour in other industries, it is time for media houses to look within and improve the working conditions of their own staff,” the NWMI stated.

The release of these guidelines comes at a time when the Indian media industry is facing multiple challenges, including financial pressures, political interference, and the rapid evolution of digital platforms.

Also Read | Marginalisation of women and the social exclusion discourse

Media experts say the NWMI’s initiative could spark a much-needed conversation about workplace culture in Indian journalism.

“These guidelines shed light on issues that have been simmering for years,” said Rajesh Kumar, a media analyst based in Mumbai. “The challenge now is to see how many organisations will actually implement these recommendations.”

The NWMI has called on media houses to release annual reports with anonymised data on interventions aimed at improving workplace safety and security, as well as on cases reported and resolved.

As the Indian media grapples with these internal challenges, the NWMI’s guidelines serve as a reminder of the need for reform within an industry tasked with holding others accountable.

“The recognition and protection of journalists’ rights as human beings and as media workers are essential if they are to effectively play their part in promoting the democratic rights of fellow citizens, including the public’s right to information,” the NWMI concluded.