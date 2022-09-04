Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai along with two others, police said.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on September 4 killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police officer said. He was 54.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. “The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, he said. More details will be obtained from them, the SP added.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits. The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016 in a boardroom coup. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.

Also read: A coup in the House of Tatas

Taking to Twitter, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said, “Devastating news. My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus.”

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed grief over Mistry’s demise. “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group,” tweeted Goenka.