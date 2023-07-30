Tamil publisher arrested for remarks against CJI

Badri Seshadri made the comments during an interview to a YouTube channel.

The Tamil Nadu police arrested Badri Seshadri, a well-known publisher and political commentator, from his Chennai home on July 29, allegedly for his critical observations against the Chief Justice of India in the context of the violence in Manipur.

Badri Seshadri, the founder of Kizhakku Pathippagam, made the comments during an interview to a YouTube channel. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a lawyer, Kaviyarasu, of Kadur village in Kunnam police station in Perambalur district.

Accordingly, the police filed cases under Sections 153 and 153A (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.,) and 505 (1),(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the IPC.

Sources told Frontline that a posse of policemen from Perambalur district came to Seshadri’s house in Mylapore, Chennai, in the wee hours of July 29 and served him the arrest warrant. He was then taken to Perambalur and produced before the Kunnam judicial magistrate court, which remanded him to judicial custody until August 11.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai criticised Seshadri’s arrest. He said on Twitter: “The DMK government is unable to respond to the opinions of ordinary people and is resorting to arrests.” A source close to Seshadri said that the bail petition would be moved before the court on July 31. He also said that the arrest was unwarranted.