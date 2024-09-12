Published : Sep 12, 2024 17:23 IST - 4 MINS READ

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on September 12 following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said. He was 72.

Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support. The veteran leader died at 3:05 pm, sources said. The CPI(M) had said earlier that the 72-year-old leader was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, Delhi.

Yechury was admitted to the hospital on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. He was critical and on oxygen support. Sources said he had a fungal infection in his lungs.

Our beloved comrade #SitaramYechury, General Secretary of CPI(M), passed away at AIIMS today.



Red Salute to Comrade Sitaram Yechury! pic.twitter.com/COrcQSuj3A — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 12, 2024

Strident voice against communalism

The leader, who started from the students’ union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and went on to become a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) in 1984, got elected to the Politburo in 1992.

Also Read | ‘BJP’s defeat imperative to protect democracy’: Sitaram Yechury

He served as a Rajya Sabha MP for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017. He became the fifth general secretary of the CPI(M) at the 21st party congress in Visakhapatnam on April 19, 2015, and took over from Prakash Karat. He also played a significant role in the joint opposition’s INDIA bloc. He was seen among the political mentors of Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Yechury was also a strident voice against communalism and was particularly critical of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government under Prime Narendra Modi. In the last interview he gave Frontline ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he had dubbed the general election as one “about saving India, against the effort of the BJP to transform the secular, democratic character of the republic into a rabidly intolerant, hate- and violence-based authoritarian and fascistic Hindutva rashtra”.

Politicians condole demise

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on September 12 condoled the demise of Sitaram Yechury. In a post on X, he said: “Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief.”

Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend.



A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country.



I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/6GUuWdmHFj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2024

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Yechury was an “unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPI(M), and a superb Parliamentarian”. He also called him ”a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile... with a wonderful wit and sense of humour”.

The Congress general secretary, in a post on X, said: “Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality.”

“Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten,” he said.

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Yechury’s demise, calling him an “unparalleled leader of the Communist movement”. Vijayan said that the news of Yechury’s demise caused him immense sadness and heartache. He recalled that the Marxist stalwart guided the party as its general secretary for nine years through tough political times.

Farewell, Comrade Sitaram Yechury. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the Communist movement and people's struggles. I cherish the moments we shared and his unmatched ideological clarity, strategic brilliance, and dedication to the revolutionary cause. Amid rising… pic.twitter.com/OFxj4rljiI — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) September 12, 2024

Vijayan said that Yechury, through his clear political stands, while in leadership positions, was not only a guide for the party, but also for the Left front and Indian politics. “His death is an irreparable loss to the country at a time when the country and its people are facing a serious crisis,” the Chief Minister said in a statement issued by his office.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Yechury, calling it a loss to Indian politics. She extended her condolences to Yechury’s family, friends and party colleagues.

“Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” Banerjee posted on X.

Also Read | ‘A corporate-communal nexus has emerged’: Sitaram Yechury

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled Yechury’s demise calling him a stalwart who rose through the ranks to emerge as one of the most respected voices in Indian politics.

“He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party,” said Naidu in a post on X.

(with agency inputs)