For the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) in Sriperumbudur, which boasts a membership of 1,550 of Samsung’s 1,723 workers, the ongoing strike has become a matter of protecting its constitutionally guaranteed right to form a union. SIWU is backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

However, on October 7, without involving the workers who are part of the SIWU, Tamil Nadu Ministers presided over a meeting between the workmen committee and the company. The committee was formed by Samsung itself from the 200-300 workers who came to work. The CITU did not accept the government’s claim that a resolution was reached and announced the continuation of its strike. E. Muthukumar, CITU Kancheepuram secretary and SIWU president, told Frontline, “The issue here is not money or welfare related. The company is denying us the right to form a union to discuss these issues.” Excerpts:

How many rounds of discussions have happened so far and what has been the outcome? A total of six rounds of discussions have taken place. In all these discussions, Samsung management continued to pitch its own committee to us and refused to accept the idea of our union and the charter of demands put forth by it. On behalf of the government, the Labour Department said that it had given a request to Samsung, but the latter did not agree to it. Despite this, the government did not make the company engage in collective bargaining. Rather, it advised us, the striking workers, to listen to Samsung and accept the committee formed by it. There is no difference between what was said by Samsung and the Tamil Nadu government. If we come to the government with a dispute, isn’t it supposed to guide us according to law?

What transpired in the latest meeting held on October 7? We had a discussion with the Labour Department in Irungattukottai [near Chennai in Kancheepuram district], following which union leaders and office bearers were advised to meet the Ministers at the Secretariat. Talking to Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, workers who are part of the union explained their hardships over the last 16 years [Samsung has operated without a union since its establishment in 2007] and said that they moved towards forming a union only to put an end to their struggles. The Minister said the government would resolve the issues workers had with management officials and even insist on increasing wages. He even asked us to end the strike, saying the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was upset over this. We asked the Minister to advise Samsung about the laws and stressed our constitutional rights. We are even saying that we are not striking for a wage increase. The issue here is not money or welfare-related. The company is denying us the right to form a union to discuss these issues. When we were asked why we approached the court, we said that it was way past 45 days without registration, and multiple rounds of discussions did not yield any results. Our issue is with Samsung management. In that case, why would we even wish to confront the government in court? We have answered the objections raised by Samsung in court. However, the government’s pleader asks to include Samsung as a party in the case. On October 7, after sending us back saying we would be informed of the Chief Minister’s opinion the next day, the Ministers met with the committee formed by the company and told the press that a Memorandum of Agreement was signed. The majority of Samsung workers gave a strike notice, formed a union, presented a charter of demands, and sat on a protest that has so far run for 30 days. Despite this, the Minister facilitated a new competing group put together by the company in his chamber, announced an incentive, and asked us to discontinue the strike. All these constitute “Unfair Labour Practices” under Schedule V of the Industrial Disputes Act [unfair labour practices include establishing employer-sponsored trade unions of workmen, encouraging or discouraging membership in any trade union by discriminating against any workman]. This is condemnable.

Some critics say unionisation would lead to a flight of investments and industrial growth. It is the opposite of truth and not backed by evidence. The first CITU union in Kancheepuram was registered at Hyundai in 2007-2008. The management did not recognise that union despite 1,350 workers being its members. Rather, it started a competing union, which was registered after 2012. We used to protest but agreements would be signed with the other union. Today, the production of cars at Hyundai has increased greatly, and the performance of workers has improved. Hyundai has established its third manufacturing plant [Talegaon plant in Maharashtra] in the country. Expansion of production, growth of the company, wage security for workers—all boxes are ticked. Similarly, at Apollo Tyres, when CITU was formed in 2017, around 7,000 tyres were manufactured. Today, we have signed an agreement for 16,000 tyres. Unofficially, 17,000 tyres are made in overtime through incentives. There are two types of tyres made: one for passenger cars and the other for trucks. The demand for tyres for trucks is low. Workers are ready to work, but the management is not able to go for production. At Asian Paints, after the CITU union came into existence, the union and the management discuss production needs collectively and decide the norms. Production relations are also determined. It’s a proven fact that production happens peacefully in places where unions are present.

Are the protesting workers served any notice by Samsung? Yes, they have sent notices. They were vague and illegal; we have given a reply to them. Workers are also not bothered by it.