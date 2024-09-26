Published : Sep 26, 2024 18:41 IST - 6 MINS READ

After a cease-work for 42 days in protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), junior doctors, resident doctors, and interns of government hospitals in West Bengal finally returned to work on September 21. But they called it a “partial” resumption of work, where they will attend only to emergency and essential services. This broke the deadlock that had persisted since August 9, severely impacting health services in the State.

Supported by civil society, the peaceful and largely apolitical agitation created history by compelling the West Bengal government to agree to most of its demands. Possibly for the first time in her long and illustrious career, the powerful and mercurial Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Health Minister, was forced to bow to public pressure and transfer high-profile figures from the police and health administration. The doctors, however, insist that their protest will continue until those guilty of the murder of the second-year postgraduate trainee doctor are brought to justice.

The doctors have alleged that an attempt was made by both the hospital administration and the police to “cover up” the crime and “shield” the guilty. The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), that has been spearheading the protest, had presented five demands to the government: punishing those responsible for the crime and also those who are alleged to have tampered with the evidence; strict disciplinary action against the principal of RGKMCH, Sandip Ghosh; removal of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Abhishek Gupta, the Director of Medical Education Kaustav Nayak, and the Director of Health Services Debashis Halder; enhanced security for doctors and healthcare workers; and ending the prevailing “threat culture” in hospitals and medical colleges.

On September 16, after a marathon meeting with WBJDF representatives at her residence, Mamata announced the removal of the officials named. On September 17, Goyal was replaced by former Additional Director-General (Law & Order) Manoj Kumar Verma, and was posted as ADG & Inspector-General of Police, Special Task Force; Gupta was made Commanding Officer, Eastern Frontiers Rifle (EFR) 2nd battalion; Nayak was made Director, Institute of Health and Family Welfare; and Halder was transferred as Officer on Special Duty, Public Health, Swasthya Bhawan.

A victory of sorts

Although none of these transfers can be considered punitive in nature, the very removal of the officers from their posts was seen as a victory of sorts by the junior doctors. In a press release dated September 19, WBJDF wrote: “Due to our movement, we have been able to halt the heinous conspiracy to cover up the incident and the malicious attempts to undermine the investigation. We have fought on the streets, and we are also fighting in the High Court and Supreme Court. However, our struggle is not over. It will continue until justice for Abhaya is served and until the actual perpetrators, along with those who sought to protect them, are identified and punished.”

The doctors warned the State government that if it did not take steps to curb the “threat culture”, they would “intensify” their movement. On September 20, the day before the 7,500-odd junior doctors lifted the dharna outside Swasthya Bhawan, thousands of people from all walks of life took to Kolkata’s streets in a 42 km “torch march” in solidarity with the doctors. The protest has grown into a mass movement in West Bengal that shows few signs of abating.

The police transfers took place two days after the CBI arrested Abhijit Mandal, the officer-in-charge of Tala Police station under whose jurisdiction RGKMCH is located; and Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RGKMCH. Ghosh had been arrested earlier on September 3 by the CBI on corruption charges. His illegal activities are said to range from taking cuts on hospital-related tenders, accepting money for hostel allotments and staff selection, extorting money from students for examination results, and selling unclaimed cadavers.

Although his activities were repeatedly reported to higher authorities, including by former deputy superintendent of the hospital Dr Akhtar Ali, no action was taken against him. Even after he resigned in the wake of the protests after the incident at RGKMCH, the State government made him the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital the very next day, which seemed to emphasise the protection he enjoyed.

Loss of face for Mamata

For the obdurate Trinamool Congress supremo, who prides herself on her unyielding attitude, having to yield to the doctors’ demands is being seen as a loss of face. “I am a Bengal tigress. I will break, but not bend” is one of her oft-repeated quotes. She had tried coaxing them and sent what appeared to be veiled threats. “It has been more than a month. I would request you to return to the Pujas (the upcoming Durga Puja), return to the festivities; and I will request the CBI to quickly bring justice,” Mamata told them on September 9. Her mention of “festivities” backfired, with the victim’s parents protesting that they would never be able to celebrate Puja again.

Before September 16, Mamata tried to hold talks with the junior doctors on three occasions, but each time her initiative floundered on issues neither party was willing to compromise on. One such issue was the doctors insisting on a live telecast of the meeting, which was not acceptable to the government. Finally, the doctors removed this demand and a compromise was reached. In turn, Mamata was forced to remove Goyal, one of her most trusted police officers.

Political observers believe the prolonged agitation has dented Mamata’s tough image. Veteran political observer Biswajit Bhattacharya told Frontline: “It is not uncommon to find in Indian politics today leaders like Mamata who not only represent their own party but are also practically the party themselves. ‘The party is me’ is what they are actually saying. We see for the first time Mamata having to back down, not under pressure from political rivals, but from civil society.”

Rot in the system

While the heinous nature of the crime shocked the country and jolted the citizens of West Bengal from their complacency, it also served to expose the deep rot in the State’s medical education system and health sector. A powerful group of doctors known to be close to Sandip Ghosh referred to as the “North Bengal Lobby”, have come under the CBI scanner. “These doctors and their associates are engaged in all kinds of illegal activities, ranging from extortion from students to taking money for transfers. Students are securing degrees using bribes or political clout,” said a doctor, requesting anonymity.

Dr Manas Gumta, Professor of Surgery at Bankura Sammelani Medical College and former general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors, West Bengal, explained how pervasive the corruption has become. “We have seen answer scripts from north Bengal identical to those from south Bengal. This means not only are questions leaked, but also answers are distributed all over the State. Many honest doctors today dread being examiners, as there is a pressure from political quarters to pass certain students. Most alarming is that there is a concerted effort to ensure the system continues,” Gumta told Frontline.

As the CBI investigation reveals more information relating to the rape and murder, it will hopefully throw more light on the corruption and maladministration in West Bengal’s medical education system.