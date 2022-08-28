Noida Supertech towers reduced to rubble

About 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down the towers.

The two controversial Supertech towers in Noida, near Delhi, Apex and Ceyane, which had been constructed in complete violation of rules and regulations, were on demolished August 28 as per the orders of the Supreme Court, which had upheld an Allahabad High Court order in this regard. The two towers had stood over the Noida skyline for over nine years, but it took less than nine seconds to reduce them to rubble.

These towers had been constructed illegally by the Supertech group, which had been allotted land in Noida for the construction of 14 towers, with 10 floors each, up to a height of 37 metres, in November 2004. The project was named Emerald Court. But the builder, in cahoots with the Noida authority, kept changing the plan and in March 2010 got approval for building two additional towers, with 40 floors.

As the new towers encroached on the green area as promised in the original plan, Noida residents approached the Allahabad High Court in December 2012, demanding demolition of these two towers. Notwithstanding the case, the builder continued building the two towers, which finally stood 102 metres and 97 metres tall, respectively. The Apex tower had 32.5 floors while Ceyane had 30.5 floors.

In April 2014, the Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition of the towers. The builder and the Noida authority approached the Supreme Court, which upheld the High Court order in August 2021. The apex court fixed a three-month deadline, which was missed. In February 2022, the Noida authority informed the Supreme Court that preparations for demolishing the towers had begun. The apex court then fixed the deadline for August 21-28, 2022.

The towers were finally demolished on August 28 by a company called Edifice, in partnership with Jet Demolitions. The companies applied the waterfall technology, wherein the structure implodes. Some 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the demolition.

Fearing damage to buildings and harm to people, the authorities asked residents in the immediate vicinity to vacate their flats by August 28 morning. However, much to the relief of all stakeholders, the towers came down exactly as planned, without harming adjacent buildings or causing any other major damage. The authorities had also kept ambulances ready and reserved beds in adjacent hospitals, but thankfully none were needed.

The two towers together had 915 flats, 21 shops, and two basements. The flats and shops had been already booked, but the court ordered that buyers either be refunded their money or provided with alternatives elsewhere. Post-demolition, removal of debris remains a big challenge now, as does dust control, even though the dust did not travel too far owing to prompt action by the Noida authority, which immediately deployed smog guns and water tankers.

It is interesting to note that the two towers stood taller than the Qutub Minar, which is only 73 metres tall.