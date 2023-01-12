Haryana Minister accused of sexual harassment still in Cabinet

Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, addressing mediapersons after being questioned by the police, on January 9. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sandeep Singh is an ex-Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain.

Former Indian hockey team captain and ex-Olympian Sandeep Singh, a Minister in Haryana’s BJP-led government under Manohar Lal Khattar, has been accused of sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement, but continues to be a part of the Cabinet.

Known as one of the world’s best “drag-flickers”, a scoring technique in hockey, Sandeep Singh has stepped down as Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs following allegations of sexual harassment by a junior athletics coach in the sports department of Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Chandigarh. However, he continues to hold the portfolio of Printing and Stationery.

The Minister has been questioned by the police and is represented by Deepak Sabharwal, Additional Advocate General, which in itself has raised questions of the neutrality of the State in a case where a Minister is an accused.

Sandeep Singh is the lone Sikh face in the Cabinet and represents the Sikh-dominated Pehowa Assembly segment. He was also the subject of a biopic called Soorma starring Tapsee Pannu. According to some observers, the BJP, which is keen to woo back the Sikh vote in neighbouring Punjab with an eye on the 2024 general election, is treading cautiously in Haryana, where elections are due later that year.

The Haryana police has registered a first information report (FIR) against Sandeep Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354, 354 A, 354 B, 342, and 506. On January 10, when Chief Minister Khattar reshuffled his Cabinet, he was expected to drop Sandeep Singh, given the mounting criticism against him. On his part, Sandeep Singh has denied the charges against him, stating that it was a conspiracy.

FIR details

According to the FIR registered on December 31, 2022, a copy of which is with Frontline, the Minister used to send messages to the complainant on social media platforms. On July 1, he asked her to meet him at his residential office. She stated in the complaint that it was there that he touched her inappropriately.

Speaking to Frontline from her residence in Panchkula, the complainant said that the harassment began as early as February 2022. Although hopeful of justice, she was worried that he would influence the investigation as he continues to remain in government.

She said: “The offences listed against him are non-bailable. The FIR was registered on December 31 but he continues to be free. I am a professional sportsperson. I have been training for the Asian Games. He got my training discontinued at the stadium but after I wrote to the Deputy CM I was able to resume it.”

She added: “Sandeep Singh used to stalk me and keep track of my movements. The only reason he continues in his position is because of the backing of the Chief Minister. When the harassment started in February, I spoke to the Chief Minister’s private secretary at least thrice. He said he would intervene but nothing happened.”

On two separate occasions, Chief Minister Khattar remarked that “allegations do not make anyone guilty” and one occasion, he even described the charges as “absurd”.

Three days after the FIR was registered and was reported in the media, on January 3 the Haryana Director-General of Police constituted a three-member special investigation committee to look into a complaint made by Sandeep Singh, who wanted a police probe into reports that carried news about the allegations.

Meanwhile, on January 3, former international volleyball player and Bhim Awardee Jagmati Sangwan wrote to Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha, seeking her intervention in the matter. But till date, Jagmati Sangwan has not received a reply or an acknowledgment of the letter.

There have been several cases and media reports documenting harassment of women sportspersons. As recent as June 2022, a female cyclist accused the Indian contingent’s chief coach of sexually harassing her in Slovenia. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) recalled the coach and instituted an investigation. The SAI then made it mandatory for National Sports Federations to have a woman coach in contingents of female athletes during events both at home and abroad.