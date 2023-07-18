Former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Published : Jul 18, 2023 07:51 IST - 2 MINS READ

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away in the early hours of July 18, according to his son. Chandy Oommen shared the news on Facebook, writing, “Appa has passed away.” The Congress veteran had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru. In November 2022, he was taken to Germany when his cancer worsened.

Born on October 31, 1943, in Kottayam’s Puthupally, Chandy began his political career with the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and served as its president from 1967 to 1969. In 1970, he was elected as the president of the State Youth Congress. Chandy represented the Puthuppally constituency in the State Assembly since 1970 and served as the Chief Minister of Kerala twice. His first term was from 2004 to 2006, and his second term was from 2011 to 2016.

He also served as the opposition leader from 2006 to 2011. Chandy was the longest-serving member of the Kerala Assembly, having been elected 12 times continuously from the Puthupally constituency between 1970 and 2021.

During his political career, Chandy held various ministerial positions, including Minister for Labour in the first K. Karunakaran Cabinet (1977) and the first A.K. Antony Cabinet (1977-78). In the second Karunakaran Cabinet (1981-82), he was given the Home department, and he served as the Finance Minister from 1991 to 1994 in the fourth Karunakaran Cabinet.

Chandy’s tenure as Chief Minister lasted for 2,459 days, placing him fourth on the list of the longest-serving Chief Ministers of Kerala. E.K. Nayanar (4,009), K. Karunakaran (3,246), and C. Achutha Menon (2,640) had longer tenures. Out of the 970 legislators in the Kerala Assembly since the formation of the state, only K.M. Mani and Chandy completed 50 years as MLAs.

Chandy is survived by his wife Mariamma Oommen and children Maria Oommen, Achu Oommen, and Chandy Oommen.

The Kerala government declared a public holiday on July 18 as a mark of respect for the former Chief Minister. In response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people’s lives.” Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan mourned the leader’s death on his Facebook page, stating, “Oommen Chandy was a name of relief for Keralites across the world. He was solace and hope... .”

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)