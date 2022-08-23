CBI judge gets threat in letter seeking bail for Anubrata Mondal

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after being arrested by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, in Birbhum district of West Bengal on August 11. | Photo Credit: -

The Trinamool Congress leader was arrested in connection with a cattle smuggling racket.

Rajesh Chakraborty, a judge of the special CBI court where Trinamool Congress heavyweight leader Anubrata Mondal is being tried in connection with a cattle smuggling racket, said that he has received a threatening letter allegedly from Bappa Chatterjee, head clerk of the executive magistrate court in Purba Bardhaman district.

In the letter, the CBI judge said, he was asked to grant bail to Mondal failing which his family would be implicated in a narcotics case. The letter also said that Bappa Chatterjee was assistant secretary of the West Bengal State Government Employees Trinamool Federation.

However, Bappa Chatterjee denied that he ever wrote the letter and said that his signature was forged.

Trinamool leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said that the whole incident looked like a ploy to deny Mondal bail.

The CBI judge has forwarded the letter to the District Judge of Paschim Bardhaman.

Anubrata Mondal, an influential Trinamool leader from Birbhum district, was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with a cross-border cattle smuggling racket in the State.