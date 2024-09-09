Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Hema Committee Report will make the Malayalam film industry safer: actress Revathi  

WATCH | R.K. Radhakrishnan in conversation with actress Revathi
Inclusive dialogue and discussions with all film bodies are required for real change to take place says Revathi. | Video Credit: Interview: R.K. Radhakrishnan; Production Assistant: Saatvika Radhakrishna and Mridula V; Camera and Editing: Samson Ronald K.; Produced By: Jinoy Jose P. 

The actress speaks about the WCC, the revelations made in the report, its fallouts, and potential solutions to ensure safety of women in cinema.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 18:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

R K Radhakrishnan
R.K. Radhakrishnan

In the context of the Hema Committee report that rocked Malayalam cinema and beyond, actor and director Revathi talks about the changing film industry in this interview with Frontline. She discusses the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group she helped start in 2017 after a serious incident in the Malayalam film industry. The WCC aims to fix long-standing problems in the industry. Revathi has worked in movies for several decades, and now she uses her experience to push for better treatment of women in the film world. In this conversation, she explains how the WCC grew from a small group chat into an organisation that fights for change.

She also talks about the Hema Committee report, a government study about women’s working conditions in Malayalam films. Revathi shares what she thinks about its findings and why it took so long to come out. Her insights show how hard it can be to change an industry with old habits. Revathi points out problems like sexual harassment, unequal pay, and poor working conditions on film sets. She explains how new actors often have less power and face more risks. Some people support the WCC’s work, while others oppose it, and Revathi talks about dealing with both reactions. She suggests ways to make things better, including new laws and changes in how the industry works. She shares how speaking up has affected her own career and why she thinks it’s important to keep fighting for change, even when the fight becomes difficult.

