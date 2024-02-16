When farmers march towards New Delhi: All you wanted to know

Published : Feb 16, 2024 17:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

On February 13, thousands of farmers began marching towards the national capital to push for their demands, notably the Minimum Support Price (MSP). However, when the farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi, they were halted at the Punjab-Haryana border by the Haryana Police, who used tear gas and water cannons on the marching peasants.

The Dilli Chalo march, also known as the Farmers’ Protest 2.0, was organised by groups like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) after talks with government officials on February 12 failed. The Union government, displeased with the farmers’ actions, has fortified the capital with barriers like barbed wires, concrete boulders, and shipping containers, along with imposing Section 144.

This event harkens back to the 2020-21 farmers’ protest against proposed farm laws. Despite challenges such as harsh weather and the Covid pandemic, the farmers garnered nationwide support. Eventually, after blockades and violence, the Central government repealed the laws due to the farmers’ determination. Evidently, the protest poses a challenge to the BJP government ahead of the general election. Against this backdrop, Frontline presents a curated selection of stories exploring the 2020-21 protest, its entirety, and the government’s responses.