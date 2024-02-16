Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 13 Stories

When farmers march towards New Delhi: All you wanted to know

Despite facing police and government crackdowns, the farming community remains undeterred, launching another massive protest across the region.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 17:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
All India Kishan Mahasabha workers stage a protest supporting farmers’ Bharat Bandh call in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Feb. 16, 2024.

All India Kishan Mahasabha workers stage a protest supporting farmers’ Bharat Bandh call in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Feb. 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

On February 13, thousands of farmers began marching towards the national capital to push for their demands, notably the Minimum Support Price (MSP). However, when the farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi, they were halted at the Punjab-Haryana border by the Haryana Police, who used tear gas and water cannons on the marching peasants.

The Dilli Chalo march, also known as the Farmers’ Protest 2.0, was organised by groups like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) after talks with government officials on February 12 failed. The Union government, displeased with the farmers’ actions, has fortified the capital with barriers like barbed wires, concrete boulders, and shipping containers, along with imposing Section 144.

This event harkens back to the 2020-21 farmers’ protest against proposed farm laws. Despite challenges such as harsh weather and the Covid pandemic, the farmers garnered nationwide support. Eventually, after blockades and violence, the Central government repealed the laws due to the farmers’ determination. Evidently, the protest poses a challenge to the BJP government ahead of the general election. Against this backdrop, Frontline presents a curated selection of stories exploring the 2020-21 protest, its entirety, and the government’s responses.

Share your thoughts with us at frontline@thehindu.co.in.

At a protest against the farm Acts in Bengaluru on September 28.
Frontline

How farm laws endanger the livelihoods of small-scale farmers

Biplab Sarkar, , Soham Bhattacharya
Volunteers serving langar food to farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on December 4.
Frontline

At ground zero: Determined farmers protest at Delhi borders

T.K. Rajalakshmi from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders
In Amritsar on December 11, farmers shout slogans before leaving for Delhi to protest against the agricultural laws.
Frontline

Why are farmers from Haryana and Punjab expressing heightened anger over farm laws

Soham Bhattacharya
At the Shahjahanpur protest site on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. The dipping temperatures have not diminished the farmers’ resolve.
Frontline

Farmers refuse to yield in the face of governmental ridicule and harassment

T.K. Rajalakshmi,at Singhu, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur
At Badhni Kalan village in Punjab’s Moga district, farmers tend to the farming needs of those agitating in Delhi against the farm laws.
Frontline

A tale of camaraderie and unity among farmers

Venkitesh Ramakrishnan
Barricades erected by the police on the highway in Ghazipur on February 3.
Frontline

Behind the BJP’s Goebbelsian campaign against the farmers’ agitation

Venkitesh Ramakrishnan
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and other leaders at the Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the SamyuktA Kisan Morcha at Ecogarden in Lucknow on November 22.
Frontline

How the farmers' protests forced the Modi government to repeal controversial farm laws

T.K. Rajalakshmi
A still from the film ‘Kisan Satyagraha: Tremors of Change?’
Frontline

How documentary film-maker Kesari Haravoo followed the farmers' protest at Delhi's borders

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed
Farmers harvesting potatoes in West Bengal’s Hooghly District, a file photograph. These Atlanta variety of potatoes are grown as part of a contract farming arrangement with Pepsico India Limited.
Frontline

How farmers’ freedoms are at stake

Sukhpal Singh
Farmers gather at an expressway near Kundli border in Haryana, on March 6 to mark the 100th day of the ongoing protest against the farm laws.
Frontline

100 days of the farmers’ protest: Forging new solidarities across castes and communities

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Women farmers gather at Tikri to mark the anniversary of the farmers’ agitation on November 26.
Frontline

Peasant women from Punjab and Haryana stand shoulder to shoulder in year-long farmers' protests

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Farmers protest against the Central government’s various economic policies, at a wholesale market in Amritsar on March 29.
Frontline

Supreme Court-appointed committee report on three farm laws reiterates Modi government's stance

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Members of various farmers’ organisations protesting against the new farm laws block railway tracks at Dhalan in Patiala, Punjab on October 2.
Frontline

Agricultural reform or battering ram?

V. Sridhar

SHOW ALL (13 STORIES)

