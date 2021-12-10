Dispatches

Wildlife

Wings of hope

Dr Vaithianathan Kannan Photographs by Abishek Mimani

 

Brown-headed gull (Chroicocephalus brunnicephalus). Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Crab plovers (Dromas ardeola). Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Eurasian curlew (Numenius arquata), instantly recognisable by its distinctive down curved bill. Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Dunlin (Calidris alpina), also known as red-backed sandpiper. Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Pied avocet (Recurvirostra avosetta). Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Marsh sandpipers (Tringa stagnatilis). Most sandpipers are northern-latitude breeders that in many cases undertake amazing migrations to the southern extreme of the globe. Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Pallas’ gulls (Icththyaetus ichthyaetus), also known as the great black-headed gulls. Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
A pair of brown-headed gulls. These birds breed in the high plateaus of Ladakh to Mongolia and winter on the coasts and large inland lakes of the Indian subcontinent. Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Little tern (Sternula albifrons) which, as its name suggests, is a small bird, 21–25 centimetres long with a 41–47-centimetre wingspan. Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Bar-tailed godwit (Limosa lapponica), which travels more than 10,000 kilometres in seven days. Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Caspian Tern (Hydroprogne caspia), famed for its long-distance migratory flying. Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Grey Plover (Pluvialis squatarola). Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Great Knot (Calidris tenuirostris). Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
Ruddy turnstone (Arenaria interpres). Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
A pair of Heuglins gulls (Larus heuglini). Photo: ABHISHEK MIMANI
  1. Comments will be moderated
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.