Dispatches

Photo Essay

Through a chronicler's lens

Text by Leena Mariam Koshy Photographs by Percy Fernandez

 

Tim at the Amboseli National Park in Kenya. He was 50 when he died in 2020. He was considered to be Africa’s largest elephant with arguably the longest tusks. Photo: Percy Fernandez
A cheetha named Imani and her cubs in the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. Photo: Percy Fernandez
A herd of impalas in Masai Mara. Photo: Percy Fernandez
Two male lions in Masai Mara. Percy Fernandez: “You have to have ... infinite patience to get a photograph capturing the moods of wild animals.” Photo: Percy Fernandez
In Masai Mara, zebras drinking water. Photo: Percy Fernandez
In Masai Mara, grey crowned cranes. Fernandez: “By shooting over a period of time, serious photographers can chronicle natural history and the relationship between man, nature and the wilderness.” Photo: Percy Fernandez
The leopard Luluka and her cub in Masai Mara. Photo: Percy Fernandez
Giraffes against the morning light in Masai Mara. Photo: Percy Fernandez
A black rhino flanked by a topi and a gazelle. Photo: Percy Fernandez
The famous cheetahs of Masai Mara. Fernandez: “This group was the largest coalition ever to be observed in the wild hunting together. In 2017, they were five of them, called Tano Bora [which] in Masai means the Fast Five.” Photo: PERCY FERNANDEZ
Kurile Lake with the Ilyinsky volcano in the background in Kamchatka, which is in Russia’s Far East. Photo: Percy Fernandez
Mutnovsky is an active volcano in Kamchatka. Photo: Percy Fernandez
A bear with her cubs in Kamchatka. Photo: Percy Fernandez
Fernandez: “... overfishing for salmon, a human-induced disturbance of the food chain and the ecosystem, has had a telling effect on the bear population.”  Photo: Percy Fernandez
The Vilyuchinsky volcano in Kamchatka. Photo: Percy Fernandez
Siesta time for a mother and her cubs. Fernandez: “... photographers should take care not to disturb animals during shoots.” Photo: Percy Fernandez
A jaguars walking along the side of a river looking for caimans, in Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland ecosystem, in the Brazilian Amazon. Photo: Percy Fernandez
A giant otter with a fish in Pantanal. Photo: Percy Fernandez
A hyacinth macaw in Pantanal. The region suffered massive wildfires in 2020. Photo: Percy Fernandez
A view of the Pumori peak, from Gorakshep, en route to Everest Base Camp, Nepal. Photo: Percy Fernandez
Wild dogs at the Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka. Fernandez: “It is an indescribable feeling when I am in the mountains or in the forests [or in some other landscape], whether it is the forests of Nagarhole in Karnataka or the desert in the UAE or, for that matter, the grasslands of the Mara.” Photo: Percy Fernandez
A gaur at the Nagarhole National Park. Photo: Percy Fernandez
A Malabar giant squirrel at Nagarhole. Photo: Percy Fernandez
A langur at the Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: Percy Fernandez
Percy Fernandez. Photo: Sivaprasad Nandakumar
