The lion-tailed macaques of Valparai

Sudha Mahalingam Photographs by Sudha Mahalingam

 

A lion-tailed macaque on its perch at the tea estate at Puthuthottam, in Valparai. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
With its young one. The baby macaque is chewing on a flower. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
On the road at Valparai waiting for tourists, who bring them bananas. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Exploring the roof of a car. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
At home on the treetops. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A chance meeting with a full-grown tiger when he was resting on the forest floor, perhaps after a heavy meal. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Annoyed elephants step back into the tea estate, seeing cars lining up on the road bisecting the forest. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Wild bisons, or Indian gaur, are usually found in large herds of several dozens, sometimes, even hundreds, in Valparai. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The Western Ghats are a treasure trove of biodiversity. Here a view of the dense forests at the lower elevations at Valparai. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A tiny snake, probably Beddome’s Cat snake. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Malabar gliding frog. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Malabar gliding frog with its young one on its back. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Vestigial forests still peep from behind the tea and spice estates of Valparai which had, for decades, remained hidden from the hordes of tourists who invade nearby Ooty. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Athirappilly Falls in Kerala, about 80 km from Valparai. Here, the Chalakkudy river, which originates in the Anaimudi range, plunges 90 feet down in a spectacular torrent. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
