Dispatches

Wildlife

Nature’s early warning system

Vaithianathan Kannan

 

A kaleidoscope of blue tiger butterflies. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
A flutter of mostly lime swallotails. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Evergreen forests are restricted to small patches in a few high-altitude areas of Sathyamangalam. The vegetation in the middle altitude slope comprises mixed and dry deciduous forests, while the foothills have thorn forests. Photo: Calvin Jose
Yellow Pansy. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Yellow pansy. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
African babul blue. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Anomalous nawab. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Baronet. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Blue pansy. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Chocolate pansy. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Club beak. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common banded peacock. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common emigrant. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common evening brown. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common Jezebel. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common leopard. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common wanderer. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common four ring. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common grass yellow. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common gull. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Crimson rose. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Crimson tip. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Double-branded crow. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Gram blue. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Great orange-tip. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Great eggfly. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Indian sunbeam. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Blue Mormon swallowtail. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Common castor. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Common baron. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Grass demon. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Oriental straight swift. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Peacock pansy. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Plain tiger. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Zebra blue. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Common palmfly. Photo: K. Jayanthi
Lemon pansy. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Lesser grass blue. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Indian palm bob. Photo: K. Jayanthi
A stream inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Erode district, Tamil Nadu. Photo: Calvin Jose
The Sathyamangalam forests act as a corridor in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve between the Western and Eastern Ghats. Photo: Calvin Jose
Small Cupid. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Small grass jewel. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Small orange-tip. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Tawny coster. Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh