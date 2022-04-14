Nature’s early warning system

A kaleidoscope of blue tiger butterflies.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
A flutter of mostly lime swallotails.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Evergreen forests are restricted to small patches in a few high-altitude areas of Sathyamangalam. The vegetation in the middle altitude slope comprises mixed and dry deciduous forests, while the foothills have thorn forests.Photo: Calvin Jose
Yellow Pansy.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Yellow pansy.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
African babul blue.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Anomalous nawab.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Baronet.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Blue pansy.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Chocolate pansy.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Club beak.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common banded peacock.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common emigrant.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common evening brown.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common Jezebel.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common leopard.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common wanderer.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common four ring.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common grass yellow.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Common gull.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Crimson rose.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Crimson tip.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Double-branded crow.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Gram blue.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Great orange-tip.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Great eggfly.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Indian sunbeam.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Blue Mormon swallowtail.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Common castor.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Common baron.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Grass demon.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Oriental straight swift.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Peacock pansy.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Plain tiger.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Zebra blue.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Common palmfly.Photo: K. Jayanthi
Lemon pansy.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Lesser grass blue.Photo: Bhupathi Vignesh
Indian palm bob.Photo: K. Jayanthi
A stream inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Erode district, Tamil Nadu.Photo: Calvin Jose
The Sathyamangalam forests act as a corridor in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve between the Western and Eastern Ghats.Photo: Calvin Jose