Dispatches

Wildlife

Birds of Dandeli forest

Sudha Mahalingam Photographs by Sudha Mahalingam

 

An emerald dove perched on a birdbath in the Dandeli forest. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A white-bellied blue flycatcher. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A brown-cheeked fulvetta. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Oriental white-eyes taking their turn in the birdbath. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A Malabar pied hornbill in a eucalyptus tree. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A blue-capped rock thrush. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A velvet-fronted nuthatch hanging upside down to get at insects hiding behind the bark. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A Tickell’s blue flycatcher. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A white-bellied blue flycatcher. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
An Indian yellow tit. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A banded bay cuckoo. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A scarlet minivet. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A little spiderhunter. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
An Oriental magpie-robin. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A warbler. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A Malabar trogan. Photo: Courtesy of Syamala Kumar
A magnificent shama in her red and blue silken robe. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A paradise flycatcher. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A spotted dove. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A Malabar pied hornbill in flight. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A clutch of hornbills mudbathing in a freshly harvested field. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Scaly-breasted munias. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A Malabar giant squirrel. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The path leading to the Old Magazine House in the Dandeli forest. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
