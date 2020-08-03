Dispatches

A walk in Corbett country

A.J.T. Johnsingh Photographs by A.J.T. Johnsingh

 

Snow-capped mountains seen from the ridgetop above Kotkendri, Uttarakhand. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
The Bhoom forest rest house. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
The Sharada river, on November 20, 2016. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
The beautiful Ladhiya, a tributary of the Sharada, on November 24. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
Kaladhungi forest rest house, now almost abandoned. Jim Corbett and Sir William Ibbotsons stayed here in April 1937. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
The author’s travel companions in November 2016: (Left to right) Amitabh Dhillon from the Indian Police Service, Bivash Pandav from the Wildlife Institute of India and Ravikiran Goverkar from the Indian Forest Service. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
(right) a rustic butterfly (Cupha erymanthis) in Selagargh, Chuka man-eater area, on November 21. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
A panoramic view of Chuka village. (Above). Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
Gowri Singh, 83 years old and the liveliest person we met in the village of Chuka. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
(Right) The Ladhiya-Sharada confluence, on November 22. In his narrative on the Thak man-eater, Jim Corbett writes about the confluence being full of big mahseer, but on this field trip, the travellers did not see any fish here. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
Golden mahseer in the Kosi river protected by Infinity Resorts and the Forest Department, on November 18. There is potential for a mahseer conservation programme in Uttarakhand as the State has a 500-km stretch of riverine mahseer habitat. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
Residents of Chuka village and the team from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)camp in Chuka, on November 24. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
A tiger pugmark, just short of Chalti. The reappearance of the tiger in the area can be attributed to the SSB camps along the Nepal border. Photo: A.J.T. Johnsingh
