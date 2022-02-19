Squeezing a river dry

Veterinary officials examining the dead dolphin, which was 7.5 feet (2.3 m) long and weighed around 80 kg. The Assam government declared the river dolphin the “State Aquatic Animal” in 2008 and the Central government notified it as the “National Aquatic Animal” in 2009. The freshwater aquatic mammal, which indicates the health of an aquatic system the same way the tiger indicates the health of a forest, is protected as a Schedule-I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

6/14