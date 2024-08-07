Published : Aug 07, 2024 13:33 IST - 5 MINS READ

Nagesh Hegde was an assistant editor with Prajavani, a leading Kannada daily, and is a widely respected writer on environmental issues over the past four decades. He is an expert on the Western Ghats and has written extensively on a variety of issues pertaining to this hill range.

In the wake of the landslide in Wayanad, serious questions have been raised on the situation in Karnataka as well. Since the monsoon began in Karnataka almost 50 landslides have taken place in the State with the most serious one in Shirur in Uttara Kannada district where 11 people were washed away. According to official data, Karnataka reported 1,495 incidents of landslides between 2006 and 2023 with the loss of 81 lives. Why are regions of Karnataka along the Western Ghats prone to landslides? Hill ranges of both the Himalayas and the Western Ghats are highly fragile for different reasons: the Himalayan ranges are geologically quite young (about 45-50 million years) and they are still growing. The Western Ghats are three times older. Both the toddler and the grandpa are prone to fall, right? The landmass along the Western Ghats has developed deep cracks and fissures ever since it broke away from Antarctica and Africa and got pushed along with the rest of the Indian subcontinent, bruised and battered. These tall mountains were further subjected to wear and tear (what is known as “weathering” in geological terms) due to the pressure of gushing winds and heavy rainfall resulting in deep gorges and precariously hanging mountains. Climate change in recent years has resulted in the warming of the Arabian Sea and as a result, the frequency and intensity of cloud burst events have increased.

While natural reasons such as excessive rainfall in a particular year exacerbate the chances of landslides, to what extent does unscientific development (which may or may not be sanctioned by the government) enhance the risk? Sensitive issues should be handled sensibly, right? In the name of development, this region has been subjected to an endless onslaught by modern tools such as electric saws, dynamites and bulldosers. It had been virtually carpet-bombed at the ground level. Until 1980, a series of large dams in deep valleys were built across the Kali and Sharavati rivers. Large-scale mining of iron and manganese ores was permitted. Native plant species were decimated for raising monoculture plantations of eucalyptus and acacia. Those were the days of ecological innocence. The intensity of large-scale destruction was reduced because of a series of protests by people. An 800 km long march to “Save Western Ghats” was organised in 1987. Legal struggles ensured that the hilltop mining at Kudremukh (in Chikkamaggaluru district) was banned by the order of the Supreme Court. However, low intensity destruction in the name of tourism continues unabated. Bulldozers continued to operate unhindered. While the government “machineries” were in full swing to build power grids, tunnels and bridges for highways and railways, private investors invaded the Western Ghats to modify the landscape for large plantations, luxury villas, boating reservoirs and resorts. The onslaught continues unabated, legally and otherwise, and this has enhanced the risk considerably.

On August 2, Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre directed the Karnataka Forest Department to recover encroached land taken over by plantations, homestays and resorts after 2015. How do you see this decision? It was a knee-jerk reaction by the Forest Minister. All encroachers are powerful, all of them have political links and know how to keep the bureaucracy at bay. We can very well predict the result of such whip-cracking. In Kannada, there is a proverb about toppling a mountain to catch a mole. Certainly, the Minister can do nothing about the ecocidal activities initiated by the government.

