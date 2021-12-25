Dispatches

Conservation

Precious Pulicat

Dr Vaithianathan Kannan Photographs by Dr Vaithianathan Kannan

 

Lime shell mining activities carried out in and around Pulicat Lake are destroying the wetland’s mudflat habitats Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Lime shell mining from boats. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
The mudflats at Pulicat during summer. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Salt formation on the sticks used for fishing. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
The central part of Pulicat Lake during floods. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
A beach along Pulicat Lake. Photo: Yuvan Aves
Fishermen of the Yanadhi tribal community. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Pulicat Lake is an avian paradise for several migratory birds and, during the peak migratory season, hosts around 250 species. Here, various egret species feeding together. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Painted storks. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Bar-headed geese. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Spot-billed pelicans. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Painted storks and egrets. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Greater flamingos, waders and ducks. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
A fisherwoman picking prawns in Pulicat Lake. Photo: Yuvan Aves
Some of the many fish species available in Pulicat Lake. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Whiteleg shrimp (Penaeus vannamei). Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Hilsa (Tenualosa ilisha), the most common fish in the lake. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
Tilapia (Oreochromis mossambicus). Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
A Yanadhi tribal couple with its catch. About a lakh people living in 200 villages around Pulicat Lake depend directly on its highly productive lagoon ecosystem with its rich fishery resources for their livelihood. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
A blue dragonfly. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
A red ghost crab (Ocypode macrocera). Photo: Yuvan Aves
One of the butterfly species that can be seen around the lake: lemon pansy. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
One of the butterfly species that can be seen around the lake: lime swallowtail. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
One of the butterfly species that can be seen around the lake: blue pansy. Photo: Kannan Vaithianathan
