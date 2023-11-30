  1. https://www.livemint.com/opinion/online-views/trade-data-provides-more-evidence-of-india-s-k-shaped-recovery-11682250993026.html
  2. https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/state-of-the-economy-temper-the-euphoria/article67545065.ece
  3. https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_SpeechesView.aspx?Id=1066