V.S. Achuthanadan resigns as Chairman of Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission

The veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan has resigned as Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, perhaps marking his retirement from active politics. The 97-year-old former Chief Minister said in a press statement today that he was unable to continue as the Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission because of “reasons of health”.

“As I am following a strict regimen as per advice of the doctors following a brain haemorrhage, I am unable to conduct meetings or organise discussions. In such a context, I have informed the Government that I will be resigning from the post of the Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission with effect from 31-1-2021,” the statement said. As a prelude to his resignation, Achuthanandan had vacated the official residence of the Chairman and had shifted to his son’s home nearly a month ago.

Achuthanandan is also an MLA and has been representing Malampuzha constituency, a CPI(M) stronghold in Palakkad district, since 2001. Simultaneously, he had been holding the post of the Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission for the past four and a half years.

His resignation from the post comes just over two months before the term of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is to end. The next Assembly election in Kerala is due in April.

In the press statement, Achuthanandan said that the Commission had submitted 11 study reports to the government and that two more reports were ready and would be submitted as soon as they were printed. “The Commission’s reports are the result of the joint efforts of hundreds of people…. The follow-up measures taken on the reports submitted to the government will decide the value of the money spent by the Commission. I hope it [the follow-up measures on the report] will be there,” he said.