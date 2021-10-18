Telangana Rashtra Samithi to elect new party president on October 25

After a two-year hiatus, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana will be conducting its party plenary session and electing a new party president on October 25. To be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, the plenary is expected to be attended by around 14,000 TRS elected representatives from across the State. The party plenary session is expected to hold extensive discussions on State-level and other related issues.

The party is also organising a public meeting, Telangana Vijaya Garjana, at Warangal on November 15 to mark seven years of the TRS government and highlight its achievements. The current year also marks 20 years since K. Chandrashekar Rao, TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister, resigned from the Telugu Desam Party and launched the TRS in 2001 on being denied a ministerial berth in N. Chandrababu Naidu’s second term in office.

While in January 2018 Chandrashekar Rao was re-elected as the TRS president, the party leadership had conducted a low-key party foundation day in 2019 because of the Lok Sabha elections; 2020 being a no-show because of the pandemic.

K.T. Rama Rao, TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister, who also happens to be the son of the Chief Minister, explained that elections to the party president’s post should be held every two years as per the party’s bylaws and it had also been a tradition to organise the party’s plenary annually on April 27, the party’s foundation day.

Said Rama Rao: “Currently, the severity of Corona in Telangana is less than in other States in the country. Vaccination is also being done extensively and the State could achieve cent per cent vaccination within a month. Hence, we have decided to organise the party plenary on October 25.”