Pakistan alleges design by India to alter demographic composition of Kashmir Valley, in letter to U.N. Secretary General and Security Council

Pakistan has written a letter to top United Nations officials highlighting the Kashmir issue. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote to the President of the United Nations Security Council and to the United Nations Secretary General on June 16, Pakistan's Foreign Office said. Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written to the U.N. seeking intervention on Kashmir following India's decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

In his latest communication, Shah Mahmood Qureshi alleged that there was a design on the part of India to alter the demographic composition of the Kashmir Valley. He alleged that fake domicile certificates were among the measures being employed in Kashmir to achieve that design. He urged the Security Council to call upon India to reverse its actions, including those initiated on and after August 5, 2019.

Following India's August 5, 2019, action, diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan reached a new low, with Pakistan expelling the Indian envoy. In recent times, both countries have iterated the need to build friendly ties and tap the trade potential of Central Asia.

In his letter, Qureshi affirms that Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India. India maintains that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad but Pakistan must act against terror modules operating from its soil.