Dispatches

Padma Vibhushan for Maulana Wahiduddin Khan

Ziya Us Salam
Published : January 26, 2021 16:52 IST

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, eminent Islamic scholar, during a function in New Delhi in 2009. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

The renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award, for his contribution to spirituality. The 96-year-old Maulana is widely respected for his commentary of the Quran, besides his enlightened views on much-debated subjects such as women’s rights on Islam, instant triple talaq, jehad, terrorism and family planning. Generations have grown up reading his views expressed in simple language devoid of intellectual flourishes. Importantly, Wahiduddin Khan has not confined himself to Urdu, often being read in English and Hindi.

Having maintained a distance from all Muslim bodies such as the Jamiat Ulama I Hind and the Tablighi Jamaat, he always ploughed a lone furrow. However, he struck a series of unpopular notes for a wide section of Muslim community when he proposed, almost 30 years ago, that the Muslims cede their right to Babri Masjid out of deference to the Hindu community’s sentiments. He based his argument in Islamic history, quoting instances where mosques were shifted to facilitate development.

A little later, Wahiduddin Khan spoke against the ban on Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses, arguing that no Muslim could agree with Rushdie but that did not take away the author’s right to write. The Satanic Verses was a work of fiction, he noted, hence unworthy of opposition stemming from religion.

Wahiduddin Khan’s intermixing of faith and politics did not endear him to many. When he formed a Vajpayee Himayat Committee in 2004, his proximity with the Bharatiya Janata Party came out in public domain. Wahiduddin Khan, however, remained unflustered and concentrated his energies on the Centre for Peace and Spirituality, translating the Quran and filing booklets on different facets of Islam.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

The COVID-19-induced lockdown and the absolute necessity for human beings to maintain a physical distance from one another in order to contain the pandemic has changed our lives in unimaginable ways. The print medium all over the world is no exception.

As the distribution of printed copies is unlikely to resume any time soon, Frontline will come to you only through the digital platform until the return of normality. The resources needed to keep up the good work that Frontline has been doing for the past 35 years and more are immense. It is a long journey indeed. Readers who have been part of this journey are our source of strength.

Subscribing to the online edition, I am confident, will make it mutually beneficial.

Sincerely,

R. Vijaya Sankar

Editor, Frontline

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.