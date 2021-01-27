One soldier killed, three injured in grenade attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district

One soldier was killed and three were injured when militants launched a grenade attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, an Army statement said. Initial reports stated that militants hurled a grenade at a Road Opening Party (ROP) of the Army in the morning at Shamsipura Khanabal area of Kulgam district.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, the Army's spokesperson, confirmed the attack. "Terrorists lobbed grenade on Army's Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital," he said to the media.

The forces are currently conducting searches in the area and a cordon operation in the neighbourhood is also under way.

The ROP would usually take rest near a school on the highway for the past few days and the attack has taken place inside the closed school premises, the police sources added. It is suspected that the attack may have been planned to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations that were held across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, but could not be launched until this morning.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had hailed the law and order situation in the Valley yesterday and credited his administration for the same. "For a long time, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were denied grassroots democracy. We have been successful in conducting violence-free, free and fair elections of the District Development Councils. We assure all the elected representatives that with your support, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration will bring the fruits of development to the last person.... I bow down to the bravery of police personnel and our security forces working day and night to create a conducive atmosphere for smooth day-to-day life and maintaining a peaceful environment,” he had said after unfurling the national flag at Jammu’s Moulana Azad Stadium.