Odisha launches Olympic Values Education Programme in 90 schools

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 24 launched the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) virtually in 90 schools of the State. He said that the new initiative, started as a pilot project in schools of Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, will be expanded to other schools in the coming days.

According to an official release, these OVEP-based projects and activities will help address the global challenges of sedentary lifestyles, lack of concentration, and adolescents dropping out of school. The resources and toolkits are designed to make it possible for young people of any skill level to enjoy and learn from physical activity and gain lifelong social, cognitive and physical skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Patnaik said that this will be the beginning of a new Olympic movement in the country. Through this programme, the children will experience and benefit from the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect, he said.

In its first year, the programme aims to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela and, once in full swing, it will reach around seven million children. The State intends to take OVEP to all its schools and higher education institutions in a phased manner, thereby enabling its young population to truly take on board the Olympic values.

Observing that sports was an important part of his government’s vision for education and personality development of the students in Odisha, the Chief Minister said, “we have always strived to achieve excellence in education sector as well as in Sports”. Underlining that Odisha is emerging as a major sports hub in India, he said the State will continue to lead in the sector. He thanked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for partnering with Odisha in this endeavour and said this will make a significant contribution towards impactful holistic development of the young school children.

State Minister of School & Mass Education Sameer Ranjan Dash said that the programme will make a difference to the lives of students. He praised the vision and leadership of the Chief Minister for bringing transformative changes to every sector including education and sports.

Joining the programme, IOC Education Commission Chairperson Mikaela C. Jaworski said that sport is a powerful tool of change which formal education may not necessarily bring about. The Olympics movement can contribute significantly to society and this programme will be integrated in the school syllabus, she added. Director of IOC Culture & Heritage Angelita Teo said that Olympics education will help students lead a peaceful and better life. IOC Member Nita Ambani said that though every child cannot be an Olympian, but all can learn values powered by Olympism.

Olympian Abhinav Bindra said that core values of life are learned outside the classrooms and the Olympic movement has the potential for social change. President of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council and former India hockey player Dilip Tirkey said that he has learnt values of self-discipline, respect and confidence by playing in the Olympics. Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Dhruv Batra said that this movement will instill the values of sports in education and create respect for cultural diversity.