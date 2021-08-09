NIA carries out raids across Jammu and Kashmir as part of a probe into alleged terror-funding racket

In a major investigative operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided over 40 locations across 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on August 8. The raids, which were also conducted at the premises of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), were part of the NIA’s probe into an alleged terror-funding racket in the erstwhile State.

According to various media reports, the raids were connected to a case registered by the investigating agency against JeI office-bearers and activists earlier this year. The charges against them is that of allegedly facilitating terror activities at the behest of Pakistan.

The raids follow the July 10 arrest of six people by the NIA under the charges that these men were allegedly being instructed by the Islamic State (IS) to radicalise the youths and step up terrorist recruitment across the Kashmir Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been cracking down on people allegedly supporting terror networks. The crackdowns are often controversial, as in the recent case involving termination of 11 Jammu and Kashmir government employees for their alleged terror links. The sacked employees included the two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

In February 2019, the Centre banned JeI for five years under anti-terror laws after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. In the following months, hundreds of JeI activists were arrested in a major crackdown across Jammu and Kashmir. That crackdown on the JeI is now perceived by some as part of the government’s plan to prevent a widespread civilian uprising to protest against the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, which was announced on August 5, 2019.