Naveen Patnaik carries out major reshuffle of Odisha Cabinet

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the oath taking ceremony of the new Cabinet Ministers, at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on June 5. | Photo Credit: -

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik carried out a major overhaul of the State Cabinet today, replacing controversial and ‘non-performing’ Ministers to refurbish his government’s image. The reshuffle exercise was effected a day after all the 20 Ministers tendered their resignations.

As many as 21 Ministers, including 13 of Cabinet rank, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal in the presence of Naveen Patnaik at a ceremony held at the Lokaseva Bhavan.

Nine of the 20 Ministers who had resigned were retained. Of the remaining 12 in the reconstituted Council of Ministers, five were former Ministers and seven were new faces.

The Cabinet reshuffle was carried out following impressive performances of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls in the State. The party had secured over 50 per cent votes in both the elections.

Those who were made Cabinet Ministers and allotted different portfolios include: Jagannath Saraka, S.C. & S.T. Development, Minorities & Backward Classes; Niranjan Pujari, Finance, Parliamentary Affairs; Ranendra Pratap Swain, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development; Pradip Kumar Amat, Forest & Environment, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Information & Public Relations; Pramila Mallick, Revenue & Disaster Management; Usha Devi, Housing & Urban Development; Prafulla Kumar Mallick, Steel & Mines, Works; Pratap Keshari Deb, Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Energy; Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Cooperation; Naba Kisore Das, Health & Family Welfare; Tukuni Sahu, Water Resources, Commerce & Transport; Ashok Kumar Panda, Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability; and Rajendra Dholakia, Planning & Convergence.

The eight Ministers of State (Independent Charge) include: Samir Ranjan Dash, School and Mass Education; Ashwini Kumar Patra, Tourism, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Excise; Pritiranjan Gharai, Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education; Srikanta Sahu, Labour & Employees’ State Insurance; Tusharkanti Behera, Home, Electronics & Information Technology, Sports & Youth Affairs; Rohit Pujari, Higher Education; Rita Sahu, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts; and Basanti Hembram, Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti.