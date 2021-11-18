Missing former Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh declared a proclaimed offender, SC rejects his plea for protection

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai has declared Parambir Singh, former Mumbai Police Commissioner who has been missing since May, a proclaimed offender. Singh, who is accused in four extortion cases and has three non-bailable warrants issued against him, has not appeared in court following several summons. An official order declaring him an absconder will allow the authorities to attach his properties. The ruling on Parambir Singh and two others was made on November 17 after the court heard a case of extortion against him. He becomes the first senior Indian Police Service officer from Maharashtra to be declared a fugitive.

The Supreme Court, on November 18, rejected a plea by his lawyer to grant him protection. Enquiring about the whereabouts of Parambir Singh, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M Sundresh said no hearing would take place until Parambir Singh appeared physically. The bench took exception to his tactic of appointing a power of attorney to appear and fight his case. Legal news reports stated that the court said it would hear his case only after he revealed which part of the country or world he was in.

According to the State police, Parambir Singh has been untraceable since May. He was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in February following the Ambani bomb scare case. Reportedly, Sachin Waze, an assistant police inspector in charge of the case, who is said to be close to Parambir Singh, orchestrated the plot of planting a bomb near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai. Although Parambir Singh retaliated by accusing Anil Deshmukh, former State Home Minister, of extortion, he was caught out when hoteliers and businessman charged him with extortion when he was Thane Commissioner of Police.

Eyewitnesses said Parambir Singh was last seen in mid-May when he took over as Director General of Home Guards. In spite of investigators raiding his several residences and reportedly scouring the country, he has not been found. Under Section 82 and 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the court can publish a written proclamation requiring an absconder to appear at a specified place and time not less than 30 days from publishing the proclamation. If the offender fails to show up, the court can authorise the attachment of the offender’s property. It is believed that Parambir Singh has fled the country following the threat of arrest. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had told the media it was a possibility. However, a look-out notice was issued in July, which meant that if he left it would have been before that, he said.