Karnataka Congress’ Mekedatu padayatra resumes from Ramanagaram, set to reach Bengaluru on March 3

The second leg of the Mekedatu padayatra which was cut short in January to adhere to the COVID protocol issued by the government resumed on February 27 from Ramanagaram. The Karnataka-unit of the Congress has organised the padayatra to demand implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery which will provide drinking water and generate additional power for districts across southern Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Randeep Surjewala, All India Congress Committee General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, launched the padayatra while assuring the crowd that the “struggle for the Mekedatu project will continue even after the padayatra”. Thousands of Congress workers will pass through Bidadi and Kengeri before reaching National College grounds in Bengaluru on March 3 where the padayatra will conclude.

The Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of dragging its feet and delaying securing permission from the Central government for the project. “There is no impediment as per law and established procedures for the implementation of the Mekedatu project, but this ‘double-engine’ government is purposely delaying the project,” said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said, “If the Chief Minister [Basavaraj Bommai] secures permission for the Mekedatu project in the next two days, we [Congress] will garland him and launch the project along with him.” Shivakumar also used the opportunity of the padayatra to target Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. The Congress and the JD (S) are political opponents in this region which is dominated by members of the powerful Vokkaliga caste.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, who is also the BJP Member of Parliament from Dharwad, said, “D.K. Shivakumar thinks that he can become the Chief Minister with the Mekedatu padayatra, but he will only become the Leader of the Opposition after the next election.”