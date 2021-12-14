India successfully test-launches supersonic missile-assisted torpedo system

Ravi Sharma

India successfully launched and tested the indigenously developed supersonic missile-assisted torpedo system from Wheeler Island off the Odisha coast on December 13, substantially strengthening the country’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed torpedo system is a next generation system that has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability by enhancing the conventional range of the torpedo.

A defence official associated with the mission said that “during the text-book perfect mission, the full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated”. He added that the missile carried a torpedo and parachute delivery system and release mechanisms. The entire trajectory of the torpedo, which was fired from the launching complex IV of the Abdul Kalam Island, was monitored by the electro-optic telemetry system and various range radars.

The canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies, including two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation. Launched from a ground mobile launcher, it can cover a range of distances. It incorporates the technologies of two different weapon systems, making it faster and stealthier.

Officials familiar with the programme said that while long range torpedoes can destroy targets up to 50 km, rocket-assisted torpedoes can strike at ranges around 150 km. Supersonic missile-assisted torpedoes have a range well over 600 km.

Several DRDO laboratories have been involved in developing the various technologies that have been incorporated in the missile system. The Indian defence industry has produced a number of the weapon systems and sub-systems.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and DRDO Chairman, hailed the successful launch. Said Satheesh Reddy: “It will further enhance the strength of our Navy and promote self-reliance in defence, harnessing of expertise and capabilities.”