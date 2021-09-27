India and Oman sign MoU on white shipping information exchange

The Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on September 27 on the exchange of white shipping information. The MoU was signed at the Maritime Security Center (MSC) in Muscat during the Indian Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh’s ongoing three-day visit to Oman.

Representing the Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) was Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

The signing of the MoU between the Royal Navy of Oman and the Indian Navy will facilitate information exchange on merchant shipping traffic through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, the dedicated centre in Gurugram for undertaking collation, fusion, and dissemination of data with partner countries, and the Muscat-headquartered MSC. The MoU on exchange of white shipping information is expected to contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security, mutual collaboration, exchange of information and understanding the concerns and threats which are prevalent in the entire region.

The Indian Naval Chief is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi. Admiral Karambir Singh’s visit does not just aim to consolidate the growing bilateral defence relations between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman, but to also explore new avenues for defence cooperation. During his visit, he would also be interacting with senior members of the Omani defence establishment.

A spokesperson for the Indian Navy disclosed that Admiral Karambir Singh would also be visiting key defence installations in Oman like the Muaskar Al Murtafa (MAM) Camp, the Maritime Security Centre, Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Al Musanna Air Base and the National Defence College.

The Indian Navy cooperates with the Royal Navy of Oman on several fronts, including operational interactions, training cooperation and exchange of subject matter experts in various fields. Since 1993 both the navies have been participating in the biennial maritime exercise “Naseem Al Bahr”. The maritime exercise, which was last conducted off the Goa coast in 2020, is scheduled to take place again in 2022.