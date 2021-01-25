Dispatches

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces $150 million investment as Covid-related public health aid

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Published : January 25, 2021 15:39 IST

(file photo) Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California on January 3, 2013. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

With vaccination efforts rolling out across the globe, Google’s CEO acknowledged that it is now time to ensure that more and more people can benefit from the same. Sundar Pichai, in a blog, announced the tech behemoth’s investment plans to help public health authorities in the process.

“Today we’re announcing that we’re providing more than $150 million to promote vaccine education and equitable distribution and making it easier to find locally relevant information, including when and where to get the vaccine. We’ll also be opening up Google spaces to serve as vaccination sites as needed.” Pichai wrote.  

The breakup of the newly-announced fund is: ‘$100 million in ad[vertisement] grants for the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organisation, and non-profits around the globe’ and ‘another $50 million in partnership with public health agencies to reach underserved communities with vaccine-related content and information.’ The CDC is a US Congress-established statutory authority to mobilise private philanthropic efforts for health care needs.

The blog post also informed readers of Google’s steps on the tech side. The search engine will begin showing State and regional distribution information for vaccines. Alongside placing Covid vaccine centres on maps, the company will “include details like whether an appointment or referral is required, if access is limited to specific groups, or if it has a drive-through.”

It will also make available select Google facilities like buildings, parking lots and open spaces available as vaccination sites. It shared insights on how Google Cloud is helping ‘health care organisations, retail pharmacies, logistics companies, and public sector institutions’ in speeding up vaccine delivery. It gave the example of logistics companies using Artificial Intelligence to optimise trucking operations through digitally navigating different weather and traffic conditions.

Pichai ended the post saying “We can’t slow down now. Getting vaccines to billions of people won’t be easy, but it’s one of the most important problems we’ll solve in our lifetimes. Google will continue to support in whatever way we can.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

The COVID-19-induced lockdown and the absolute necessity for human beings to maintain a physical distance from one another in order to contain the pandemic has changed our lives in unimaginable ways. The print medium all over the world is no exception.

As the distribution of printed copies is unlikely to resume any time soon, Frontline will come to you only through the digital platform until the return of normality. The resources needed to keep up the good work that Frontline has been doing for the past 35 years and more are immense. It is a long journey indeed. Readers who have been part of this journey are our source of strength.

Subscribing to the online edition, I am confident, will make it mutually beneficial.

Sincerely,

R. Vijaya Sankar

Editor, Frontline

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.