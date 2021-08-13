Fatal shooting in southwest England's Plymouth

A shooting incident in England's southwestern city of Plymouth on August 12 killed six people, including the suspected shooter, the police said. "The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident," Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

"Investigations are continuing into the incident and disruption to the road network in the Keyham [area] will remain throughout the night." In an earlier statement, the police said they responded to a "serious firearms incident" in the early evening, asking people not to circulate pictures of the scene.

South Western Ambulance Service said they responded to the incident "with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics."

'A very grim day'

Interior Minister Priti Patel did not reveal further details of the "shocking" incident, but urged people to remains calm. "I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support," she said on Twitter. "I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

Johnny Mercer, a local lawmaker, called on people to "remain calm." "The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth," he said on Twitter, seemingly in response to a number of uncorroborated rumors circulating online.

Local MP Luke Pollard said the situation looked like "a very grim day for our city and our community." "Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice," he said.

fb/msh (Reuters, AFP, dpa)