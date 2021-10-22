DRDO successfully test fires Abhyas, the expendable aerial target vehicle

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the indigenously designed and developed Abhyas, the high-speed expendable aerial target, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha’s Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal on October 22. Abhyas, which can be used as an aerial target in the evaluation of various missile systems, is designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru.

The performance of the target aircraft was monitored through telemetry and various tracking sensors, including radars and an electro-optical tracking system (EOTS). Hailed as a force-multiplier considering its accuracy and effectiveness, Abhyas’ current flight tests are being undertaken and evaluated as a part of the aerial target vehicle’s developmental flight trials. Expression of interest for production of the aerial vehicle has already been floated to Indian industy.

Once fully developed and tested, this indigenous target aircraft will meet all the requirements of the Armed Forces for high-speed expendable aerial targets. It can also be used as a decoy aircraft if needed.

A spokesperson for the DRDO said that Abhyas was programmed for autonomous flight. The vehicle can be monitored using a laptop-based ground control station (GCS).