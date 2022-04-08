DRDO successfully flight test’s booster missile propulsion system

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight tested the indigenously designed and developed Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster missile propulsion system. Scientists from DRDO carried out the test from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on April 8. The system will help DRDO enhance the range of India’s air-to-air missiles.

According to a DRDO spokesperson, the test successfully demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the missile system. The spokesperson added that the flight test "met all mission objectives".

Officials connected with the test said the performance of the SFDR booster system had been confirmed from the data captured by several range instruments, including telemetry and radar and electro optical tracking systems deployed by the ITR.

The SFDR booster has been developed by DRDO’s Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, working in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, including the Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful trial of the SFDR booster. He termed the successful flight test as "an important milestone towards development of critical missile technologies in the country".