Defence Ministry inks Rs.473 crore deal with Goa Shipyard Ltd to acquire eight fast patrol vessels for Coast Guard

The Ministry of Defence on March 28 signed a Rs.473-crore contract with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the acquisition of eight fast patrol vessels for the Coast Guard. The vessels will be designed, developed and manufactured by GSL under the government’s ‘Buy (Indian -designed, -developed and -manufactured) Category’ and will also be capable of operating in shallow waters.

The decision is in cognisance with the government’s desire to establish a robust maritime search and rescue framework that will address and respond to various contingencies both in the deep sea and in the coastal areas. Contingencies include distress onboard fishing boats and merchant vessels, safety of life during marine incidents, and search and rescue (SAR) responses during cyclones.

The force levels of the Coast Guard have also been enhanced to 159 ships and 72 aircraft. Further, 16 district headquarters and 42 stations have been set up along the Indian coastline.

The government spent Rs.5,022.92 crore in revenue and capital expenditure during 2020-21 in order to ensure that Coast Guard ships and air assets were fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, systems, and sensors. The government has designated the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard as the Chairman of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board (NMSARB), which consists of members from national and State administrations and agencies.

The acquisition of the eight vessels would also meet the objective of boosting the indigenous shipbuilding capability and increase employment opportunities in the sector. A Coast Guard official said deliveries of the vessels were likely to happen over the next four to five years. The contract was signed by Joint Secretary (Maritime and Systems) Dinesh Kumar and Chairman and Managing Director, GSL, Commodore B.B. Nagpal (retd) in New Delhi.