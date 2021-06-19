Decision on resuming the Amarnath yatra will be taken soon, says Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha told mediapersons on June 18 that a decision on resuming the Amarnath yatra will be taken soon taking into account the prevailing situation in the State. He said saving people’s lives was the topmost priority for his administration.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

“I have already said that it is more necessary to save people’s lives. Taking into account the COVID pandemic, we will soon take a decision, maybe by tomorrow,” Sinha told reporters when asked if the pilgrimage will go on according to schedule.

The Amarnath yatra was cancelled in 2020 because of the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the yatra was cut short when the government announced the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Earlier, Sinha attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the security situation and development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, top security and intelligence officers of the Central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Shah was apprised of the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the security measures in place there, said official sources.