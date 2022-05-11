Cyclone Asani likely to weaken by the morning of May 12

The India Meteorological Department in its latest Tropical Cyclone Advisory issued at 5.30 p.m. on May 11 said that the cyclonic storm Asani over the west central Bay of Bengal had moved north- northeastwards with a speed of four km per hour over the past six hours and lay centered 30 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam, 50 km southwest of Narsapur, 120 km southwest of Kakinada and 270 km southwest of Visakhapatnam.

The IMD further stated that the storm would in all likeliness move north-northeast along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts till 11.30 pm on May 11, when it is likely to weaken into a deep depression before emerging into the west central Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh coast by 5.30 a.m. of May 12.

With the cyclone centred just kilometers away, rains lashed the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, right from Srikakulam to the Nellore coast. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea.

Several flights originating from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam were also cancelled in view of the windy conditions.

Even as countless fisherfolk and other residents in Andhra Pradesh’s coastal areas brace themselves for the cyclonic storm ‘Asani’, inhabitants at Srikakulam’s Sunnapalli Sea Harbour were shocked to see a bright golden-coloured chariot being washed ashore on May 10.

The mysterious chariot, which was seen floating and bobbing around close to the coastline in the rough turbulent seas, was pulled ashore by astonished residents. With Cyclone Asani just miles away, the sea for the past two days has been understandably rough with huge waves forming and breaking against the coast.

The mystery deepened when the police claimed that the chariot, constructed in the oriental Wayo architectural style of Japan and bearing inscriptions in a foreign language, had most likely come from another country, possibly Thailand or Malaysia, or even as far as Japan.

But the mystery was soon uncovered. Speaking to Frontline Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivarama Reddy said that the golden coloured chariot was from the Myanmar coast and, attached to four huge drums, had floated in the choppy seas for well over a 1,000 km and landed on the Andhra Pradesh coast.