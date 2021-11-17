Concerned citizens send petition to CJI Ramana on “pending constitutional matters”, seek early disposal of cases

More than a hundred people from varied backgrounds have jointly submitted a memorandum, dated November 12, to the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to press for speedy hearing and dispensation of justice on "several urgent matters affecting people's fundamental rights". The issues raised by these concerned citizens include the unilateral decision of the Centre to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the arbitrary use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act despite it being challenged in court, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and electoral bonds affecting the transparency in election funding.

The signatories to the petition, led by Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, included noted activists such as Shabnam Hashmi and Medha Patkar, eminent persons such as Rajmohan Gandhi and Julio Ribeiro, and people from all walks of life. They voiced concern on the non-listing of these above matters. The other issues that the petitioners brought to the CJI's notice for "non-listing and also pending adjudication" were the farm laws; the sedition law; the Rafale fighter aircraft deal; and the breach of fundamental rights with regard to personal privacy, inherent in matters relating to Pegasus and Aadhaar.

The signatories emphasised that these matters affected the daily lives of a very large section of the populace. "These cases affect the daily lives of very large sections of the populace, in addition to being issues of national importance. Early disposal of these Constitution cases will restore the faith that we as citizens repose in the judiciary and the Supreme Court," they stated in their memorandum to the CJI.

They urged the CJI to consider constituting benches of appropriate strengths as a matter of great urgency to hear the cases they had brought to his notice.