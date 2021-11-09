Chief Ministers Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik meet in Bhubaneswar, decide to work closely to resolve contentious issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on November 9 and held detailed discussions on issues of mutual interest such as water resources, common boundary, energy, and left-wing extremism, according to sources in Naveen Patnaik’s office. The two Chief Ministers had a cordial and fruitful meeting, they said.

In a joint statement, the Chief Ministers said it was decided to work closely on resolving the issues relating to the Kotia group of villages, Neradi barrage, Jhanjavathi reservoir, Polavaram, release of water from Bahuda river and mutual NoCs for the Balimela and Upper Sileru projects in the energy sector. Both States also resolved to extend support towards tackling left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation, according to the joint statement.

It was decided that the two States will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in B.R. Ambedkar University, Srikakulam, and Berhampur University respectively. Appointment of language teachers in schools in the border districts of the two States, supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood, the statement said.

“It was resolved that both the States will continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and in the true spirit of federalism discuss issues between the two States.” The Chief Ministers decided that the chief secretaries of both States would set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.