Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicates the first batch of 50 ‘transformed’ government schools to strengthen the school education system in Odisha

In his efforts to strengthen the school education system in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched an ambitious programme to transform government-run high schools in the State in phases.

Government high schools are being transformed under the State’s 5T (transparency, teamwork, technology and timeliness leading to transformation) agenda and the Mo School (My School) initiative under which former students extend their assistance for development of their alma mater. People’s representatives, local communities and parents are also joining the initiative.

The first batch of 50 transformed high schools has been dedicated by the Chief Minister in his own Assembly constituency of Hinjili in Ganjam district. These high schools were dedicated by him in five phases between August 21 and 30.

A large number of Members of Parliament and legislators of the ruling Biju Janata Dal from all parts of the State took part in the dedication ceremonies held at the respective schools.

The State government is planning to include as many as 1,070 high schools in different parts of the State by November 14. Efforts will continue for the transformation of 5,000 schools in the next three years, officials said.

The move to strengthen government schools to impart quality education is likely to attract many parents to get their children admitted in government-run or government-aided schools. Admissions in government schools are on the decline in recent years with many parents giving preference to private schools.

The transformed high schools have smart classrooms, e-libraries, advanced science labs, clean drinking water, hygienic toilets, sports facilities, and so on.

Naveen Patnaik said while interacting with students during the inauguration of the schools: “This initiative has boosted the self-confidence of our students. The new environment has also brought a transformation in the mindset of our students towards education.”