Boris Johnson will resign today as Conservative leader: BBC

“Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today -- he will continue as Prime Minister until the autumn,” BBC political editor Chris Mason reported, adding a Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the victor replace Johnson by October.