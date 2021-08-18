BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kulgam, Kashmir

Javed Ahmad Dar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kulgam district in South Kashmir on August 17. He was serving as the constituency president of Homeshalibugh in Kulgam.

The killing follows the August 9 attack on Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar, the BJP’s Kulgam Kisan Morcha president, and Jawhara Banoo, his wife, which left both of them dead. Suspected terrorists had barged into his house and had fired indiscriminately, fatally injuring him and his wife.

Javed Ahmad Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, he was attacked near his house in Brazloo Jageer area of Kulgam.

A Srinagar-based English daily quoted the police as saying: “Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists barged into the house of a civilian identified as Javed Ahmad Dar (contractor by profession) resident of Brazloo and fired indiscriminately upon him. In this terror incident, he received critical gunshot injuries and died on spot. As claimed by BJP party spokesman, deceased person was a BJP worker.” Hundreds of neighbours and political workers gathered for the slain leader’s funeral in Kulgam amid heavy security deployment.

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, condemned the killing. Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Terrible news from Kulgam. Javved Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack & send my heartfelt condolences to Javved’s family and colleagues. May Allah grant him place in Jannat.”

In a condolence message, Mehbooba Mufti said: “Condemn the killing of BJP leader Javaid Dar & there is no place for such acts of violence. Sympathies & condolences to his family.”