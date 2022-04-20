Biliti Electric to set up the world’s largest electric vehicle three-wheeler factory in Telangana

Biliti Electric Inc, a California-based company, announced its intention on April 19 to set up a factory with a capacity to produce 2,40,000 E.V.s annually.

Headed by Rahul Gayam, a Hyderabad-origin entrepreneur, Biliti Electric’s Telangana factory aims to become the world’s largest electric three-wheeler factory. The company presently manufactures its electric three-wheelers through an exclusive manufacturing partnership with the Hyderabad-based Gayam Motor Works (GMW).

Biliti Electric’s new plant in Telangana is expected to create 3,000 jobs in the State. This is the largest announced investment in the E.V. manufacturing sector in Telangana during the year. It comes on the heels of Fisker, another California-based company, announcing that its second headquarters will be located in Hyderabad.

Phase 1 of the Biliti Electric’s plant will have the capacity to produce 18,000 vehicles annually and is scheduled to be operational by 2023. A larger facility to produce 240,000 E.V. units a year will be operational by 2024. It will produce Biliti Electric’s complete line of E.V.s including the “Taskman” cargo model, a last-mile delivery vehicle which is deployed in 15 countries across the globe. The plant will also manufacture the Taskman’s passenger version, the “Urban”, for global markets.

K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana’s Industries and Information Technology Minister, said: “When we launched the E.V. policy two years ago, it was with the mission to make Telangana a preferred destination for setting up EV manufacturing. We are now seeing that becoming true with companies like Biliti establishing the world’s largest three-wheeler factory here.”

Said Rahul Gayam, Biliti Electric’s CEO: “We are proud to manufacture our exciting E.V. lineup in Telangana State. The Taskman has already made more than 12 million deliveries worldwide with many more to come. Our batteries and drivetrain are compact and modular in design, allowing them to have wider applications in auto, marine, warehousing, and backup power sectors.”