Bihar resident Javaid Alam Ansari arrested for abetting militancy in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a resident of Bihar, Javaid Alam Ansari, after his name cropped up during the interrogation of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) chief Hidayatullah Malik and his brother Mushtaq Alam, as per reports quoting police sources.

Ansari was arrested from his house at Deobahuara village in Chapra, Bihar, on February 20 night by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Patna. The arrest followed leads that Ansari had links with Hidayatullah Malik and had supplied him pistols, according to police officials.

Kashmir News Trust (KNT), a Srinagar based news agency, quoting well-placed sources, reported that an alleged militant associated with the Lashkar-e-Mustafa, Hidayatullah Malik, who was arrested from Jammu recently, had revealed a couple of names during interrogation. He had even confessed that he had gone to Bihar to get arms. As per KNT, “Sources said that the police is trying to find out how many militants have gone to Bihar and some other Indian States to procure arms.”

Sources said that after the disclosure, police sent a team to Bihar and with the help of local agencies managed to arrest a man who was identified as Javaid Ahmed, a resident of Chapra. The arrest was made by the Jammu & Kashmir Police with the assistance of the Patna Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, told an English daily in Srinagar, “Javaid has been arrested in connection with arms supply to LeM commander Hidayatullah Malik.” The arrested man has been brought to Jammu for further questioning.