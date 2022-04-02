At Wings India 2022, CSIR-NAL showcases HAP, Hansa-NG and drone technologies

The National Aerospace Laboratories, a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-NAL), and the government’s premier aerospace research and development establishment in the civilian sector, has showcased its “solar powered high altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle”, or to give it its shorter name, the ‘High Altitude Performance (HAP) Vehicle’

A functional demonstration of the CSIR-NAL’s HAP was the cynosure of all eyes at the recently concluded Wings India 2022 civil aviation jamboree at Hyderabad.

The HAP is designed to fly at an altitude of 22 km and for a time span of up to 90 days. The HAP platform will be an ideal vehicle as a “pseudo satellite”, with a higher performance, lower launch cost and the added flexibility of being equipped for a re-launch.

On flying display at Wings India 2022 was CSIR-NAL’s Hansa-NG (Next Generation), the two-seater trainer aircraft. Several flying clubs have shown a keen interest in acquiring the Hansa-NG. Production of the Hansa-NG is scheduled to start in June 2022.

CSIR-NAL also showcased its autonomous formation flight demonstration of its “Octacopter drone”. Three MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) have signed licensing agreements with CSIR-NAL for the drones, for use in a variety of applications including geo exploration, agriculture and floriculture survey, last-mile delivery, etc.

According to Jitendra J. Jadhav, Director, CSIR-NAL, the Saras-Mk II aircraft has invited keen interest from many airlines and chartered flight operators. Said the Director: “The Saras-MkII variant's modularity makes it versatile as passenger aircraft, cargo carriers, air ambulances, etc.” The Saras Mk II features a pressurised cabin, short take-off, the ability to operate on semi-prepared runways, long-endurance, and operations from hot and high altitude airfields. CSIR-NAL also displayed several indigenously developed deep technology innovations.